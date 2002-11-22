To 'Die' For

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 129 minutes Wide Release Date 11/22/02 performer Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry, John Cleese, Judi Dench director Lee Tamahori distributor MGM author Neal Purvis, Robert Wade genre Action Adventure

With the 20th James Bond caper, Die Another Day, hitting theaters this week, there’s never been a better time to fulfill your top secret-agent fantasies. Here’s all the 007 merchandise — from bubbly to Barbie — shaking and stirring store shelves. — Clarissa Cruz

Smoother than a Bond girl on the make, there’s Bollinger’s Special Cuvee champagne, which Pierce Brosnan personally requests after checking into a hotel in Die Another Day. It boasts a flavor that is ”full-bodied and mature, with perfect balance between firmness and freshness.” Much like the agent himself. ($45, at fine wine stores nationwide)

You may not be able to squeeze into her bikini (a nod to Ursula Andress’ skimpy Dr. No suit), but you can get Halle Berry’s makeup. Revlon’s 007 Color Collection has enough shimmery lipsticks, polishes, and powders to transform mere Moneypennys into Bond bombshells. ($4-9, at drugstores nationwide)

No self-respecting 007 would be complete without gadgets that Q would envy. Among the coolest tie-in gizmos (clockwise): the Troika monocular and high-tech compass ($75, $50), the Logitech digital pocket camera ($500), and the Lomographic night-vision goggles and camera (not shown, $250 each). (All available at Bloomingdale’s Bond Shops nationwide)

Omega’s limited-edition 007 Seamaster watch is water-resistant and made of stainless steel — perfect for keeping time in secret underwater lairs or just on good old terra firma. ($2,200, available at authorized Omega dealers nationwide)

And of course, what good is spying without your own mini-me? In this limited-edition James Bond 007 Ken and Barbie Gift Set, the duo are licensed to thrill. Ken sports a sharp midnight-blue tuxedo — made by Bond fave Brioni — while Barbie seduces in a formfitting, dangerously high-slit golden lace gown from Die’s Oscar-winning costumer Lindy Hemming. ($74.95, available at toy stores and barbiecollectibles.com)