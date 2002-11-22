Breakout
Donald E. Westlake’s novels written as Richard Stark, featuring the moral-relativist killer Parker (one was the basis for the 1967 noir classic ”Point Blank”), are frequently wonders of brutal concision. This one, Breakout, peters out about midway, but the first half, from Parker’s prison break on through the setup of a jewelry heist, is marvelous, right down to a remarkable trick: In one scene, a man is beaten up severely, but Westlake/Stark conveys it via conversation; not a single blow is described. Westlake, nearly half a century into his writing career, remains frequently superb (read ”The Ax,” now), and all the Stark/Parker books are at least fun whenever they’re not bone chilling.
