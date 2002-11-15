Loose Screw
Loose Screw
B-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
With their latest, the Pretenders have fully completed the evolution from punk upstarts to adult-contemporary quartet. But even if you haven’t matured with the band, it’s hard not to be enchanted by Chrissie Hynde’s silky-smooth voice. Too bad her lyrics remain hit-or-miss (”Women think men belong in resorts/We watch the children/They watch the sports” is among the misses). Hynde & Co. are most effective when they dabble in reggae — a sound that recalls their roots while allowing the group to age gracefully.
Loose Screw
|type
|
Comments