Loose Screw

By Dalton Ross
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:07 AM EDT

With their latest, the Pretenders have fully completed the evolution from punk upstarts to adult-contemporary quartet. But even if you haven’t matured with the band, it’s hard not to be enchanted by Chrissie Hynde’s silky-smooth voice. Too bad her lyrics remain hit-or-miss (”Women think men belong in resorts/We watch the children/They watch the sports” is among the misses). Hynde & Co. are most effective when they dabble in reggae — a sound that recalls their roots while allowing the group to age gracefully.

