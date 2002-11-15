Jackass the Movie B type Movie

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a man goes to a sushi bar and snorts huge dollops of wasabi up his nose, Jackass the Movie provides the answer: He pukes. Right on camera. In the big-screen version of the show that might just as well have been called America’s Funniest Frat-House Hazing Rituals, Johnny Knoxville and his crew of merry sick pranksters engage in infantile Candid Camera gross-outs, but mostly, the happy masochistic stunts just keep coming. Whether or not you enjoy yourself, you may find that you can hardly wait to see what you’ll be appalled by next.