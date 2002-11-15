THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

By Mike Flaherty
The Importance of Being Earnest

Everett is the embodiment of Oscar Wilde’s dandified roue Algy Moncrieff, and Colin Firth his stiff-upper-lipped cohort Jack Worthing, who joins him in the shameless pursuit of Cecily (Witherspoon) and Gwendolyn (Frances O’Connor). Director Oliver Parker garnishes his remake with a score that recalls a screwball comedy before its time. But that — along with line readings that are a bit glib even for Wilde — suggests an over-modernization of Earnest’s dusty drawing room farce.

The Importance of Being Earnest

