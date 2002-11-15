darkhorse C- type Music

Nobody knows exactly where Crazy Town is, but explorers have long posited it’s located somewhere in the vicinity of Monotonyville and Bad-rapsburg. Based on the scant evidence available, it’s a dark, noisy, and generally unpleasant place, with only a few semihabitable neighborhoods (”Hurt You So Bad,” ”Skull and Stars”). Rumor has it Crazy Town continues to be a popular vacation destination for Nu-Metal-nation residents, although the reasons for this still elude most pop anthropologists.