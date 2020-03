Image zoom

Eminem not only brings you three solo cuts in the 8 Mile soundtrack but also introduces his new posse — fellow Detroit rapper Obie Trice and New Yorker 50 Cent — who further his franchise with their own sneering nihilism. Nas and Macy Gray underwhelm, but the big problem is Em’s dreary production, which threatens even a dazzling verse from Jay-Z.