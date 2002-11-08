A Wonderful World
With the combination of our two finest popular singers, a set of sterling songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, superb jazz accompaniment, and subtle arrangements, it would take an effort to screw this up. Both the veteran vocalist and the younger upstart are in gorgeous form and, with not a drop of excess ego, craft some delightful, often exquisite, duets. A class production that honors Armstrong and the art of American singing.
