Roger Dodger B+ type Movie

Dylan Kidd’s searingly written and acted first feature has some of the alpha-bachelor spirit of Swingers, only it unfolds in a far bleaker world. It’s a portrait of a veteran Manhattan swinger, played with bitter cascading brilliance by Campbell Scott, who talks a blue streak of patter you can’t stop listening to, even when it turns to poison. Scott takes his teenage nephew (Jesse Eisenberg) out to a ritzy pickup bar and shows him the ways of seduction — and the ways of failure, male rage, and stupid horny desperation. Roger Dodger is a little too programmed in its despair, but it coasts along on the jagged music of the modern lothario’s song.