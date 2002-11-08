Red Letter Days
Red Letter Days
Just how far does the apple fall from the tree? That question, fairly or not, will likely dog Jakob Dylan in perpetuity. Dylanologists are sure to note the (intentional?) resemblance of the verses for ”When You’re on Top” to those of Papa Bob’s ”A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” but the former’s chorus is pure, sunny pop, and it’s of a piece with the rest of this cheery CD. Recommended listening strategy: Put Time Out of Mind out of your mind, kick back, and enjoy.
