REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
Real Women Have Curves
B+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
America Ferrera is a find as Ana, a self-possessed Mexican-American high school senior who negotiates independence from her working-class clan. This vibrant, welcoming family drama negotiates independence too: It’s refreshingly low on the kind of Cinema of Empowerment pedantry that often goes along with stories about ethnicity, working conditions, or women confronting issues of weight and body image — and this little crowd-pleaser embraces all three.
Real Women Have Curves
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments