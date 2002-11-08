REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:36 AM EDT

Real Women Have Curves

B+
  • Movie

America Ferrera is a find as Ana, a self-possessed Mexican-American high school senior who negotiates independence from her working-class clan. This vibrant, welcoming family drama negotiates independence too: It’s refreshingly low on the kind of Cinema of Empowerment pedantry that often goes along with stories about ethnicity, working conditions, or women confronting issues of weight and body image — and this little crowd-pleaser embraces all three.

Real Women Have Curves

  • Movie
  • PG-13
  • 86 minutes
