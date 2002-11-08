The Powerpuff Girls Movie
The Powerpuff Girls Movie
Likely to delight animation aficionados more than children or their parents, The Powerpuff Girls Movie — in which the title superheroines make an ultra-frenetic leap to the big screen from their popular Cartoon Network series — is a shade too dark for youngsters and a touch too juvenile for older Puffsters. That said, the girl-power message is as strong and entertaining as ever (though power here translates to the ability to flatten a city). But the story — focusing on the bug-eyed girls’ bumpy beginnings — unfolds with the sort of hyperkinetic geometry only a ”Tron” fan can fully appreciate.
The Powerpuff Girls Movie
