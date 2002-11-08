Morvern Callar
- Movie
- In Season
- Unrated
- 97 minutes
- 12/20/02
- Samantha Morton, Raife Patrick Burchell, Dan Cadan, Kathleen McDermott
- Lynne Ramsay
- Cowboy Pictures
- Liana Dognini, Lynne Ramsay
- Drama
We gave it a B-
Lynne Ramsay (”Ratcatcher”) returns with the story of a woman (Samantha Morton) who — in a panic after her boyfriend’s suicide — hides his body and passes off his just-finished novel as her own.
