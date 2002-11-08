Morvern Callar

EW Staff
November 08, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Morvern Callar

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
97 minutes
Limited Release Date
12/20/02
performer
Samantha Morton, Raife Patrick Burchell, Dan Cadan, Kathleen McDermott
director
Lynne Ramsay
distributor
Cowboy Pictures
author
Liana Dognini, Lynne Ramsay
genre
Drama
We gave it a B-

Lynne Ramsay (”Ratcatcher”) returns with the story of a woman (Samantha Morton) who — in a panic after her boyfriend’s suicide — hides his body and passes off his just-finished novel as her own.

