The Morning After

The key to Cox’s appeal on R&B radio and in gay discos is her melodramatic flair. On her third album, she infuses the best tunes with a fun combo of camp and conviction. The boo-hoo ballad ”Hurts So Much” finds her groveling for love. And the dance-floor burner ”Mr. Lonely” puts her in ”I Will Survive” mode. But too often the bloodless sentiments fail her. She’s a scenery-chewing actress without enough meaty roles.
