''Made You Look''

By Neil Drumming
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

A-
On ”Made You Look,” Nas ingeniously resurrects the pleasure and panic of hip-hop’s party origins over a percolating loop from ”Apache,” a famous break-dancing anthem. ”Do the smurf, do the wop, baseball bat/Rooftop like we bringin’ ’88 back.” While he may just be referencing the old Bronx nightclub, the gunshots of the chorus (”They shootin’!”) will have you glancing skyward, especially in these sniper-wary times.

