Set in Auschwitz, Tim Blake Nelson’s poetically intense and disturbing drama centers on the Sonderkommando, the Jewish prisoners who made the excruciating decision to work for the Nazis in exchange for special privileges and perhaps four added months of survival. The performances of Harvey Keitel as an alcoholic Nazi officer, Allan Corduner as a soft-spoken Jewish pathologist, and David Chandler as one of the conscience-choked Sonderkommando leaders are woven around a haunting truth: that in the nightmare of Auschwitz, the relationship between Nazis and Jews wasn’t always one of detachment but, rather, a gruesome expression of the intimacy of death.
The Grey Zone
