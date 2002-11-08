Ghost Ship

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 89 minutes Wide Release Date 10/25/02 performer Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Isaiah Washington director Steve Beck distributor Warner Bros. author Mark Hanlon genre Horror

We gave it a C

A cumbersome tanker of a Halloween ghost story in which a strangely grim airplane pilot recruits a cocky salvage crew composed of the usual saints and sinners to examine a mystery ship that turns out to be the cadaver of an ocean liner lost at sea in 1962. That creaking noise you hear is the rattling of countless plot skeletons that have sunk before.