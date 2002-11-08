GHOST SHIP

Lisa Schwarzbaum
November 08, 2002 at 05:00 AM EST

Ghost Ship

Movie
In Season
R
89 minutes
10/25/02
Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Isaiah Washington
Steve Beck
Warner Bros.
Mark Hanlon
Horror
We gave it a C

A cumbersome tanker of a Halloween ghost story in which a strangely grim airplane pilot recruits a cocky salvage crew composed of the usual saints and sinners to examine a mystery ship that turns out to be the cadaver of an ocean liner lost at sea in 1962. That creaking noise you hear is the rattling of countless plot skeletons that have sunk before.

