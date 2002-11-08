Bowling For Columbine B type Movie genre Documentary

Michael Moore employs his famous Roger & Me-ish scattershot moves to take down American gun culture, and as in all his work, he can’t resist detours (e.g., dropping in on NRA president Charlton Heston) that provide momentary fun — and lingering confusion. Moore’s one of the only guys around doing this kind of stuff on a commercial-movie level, and we need his noisy, cocky energy. But we also need more filmmakers on the left doing the kind of stuff he does, only better, because as a political provocateur, he’s a one-man gang that can’t shoot straight.