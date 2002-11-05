Spidey sets DVD sales record

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 Wide Release Date 05/03/02 performer Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire, James Franco, Rosemary Harris, Cliff Robertson, J.K. Simmons director Sam Raimi Producer Avi Arad distributor Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment author David Koepp genre Action Adventure, Sci-fi and Fantasy

”Spider-Man” caught about 11 million flies this weekend, setting sales records with Friday’s home video release. The movie sold some 7 million copies in DVD and VHS just on its first day, beating the record of 4.5 million set by last year’s ”Monsters, Inc.,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. An exec from Columbia TriStar Home Video told the Reporter that the film was on track to ring up $190 million in sales for the weekend, a stunning enough figure for a movie that set an opening-weekend benchmark in theaters with $115 million. Its estimated 11 million copies beats the three-day sales record of ”Shrek,” the only other movie to be released on home video on a Friday instead of a Tuesday.

If ”Spider-Man”’s take looked more like a theatrical opening weekend than a standard video release, that’s no accident. Columbia spent some $100 million promoting the video release, according to the Reporter. Guess the studio could afford it, since the movie took in $405 million at the domestic box office and more than $800 million in theaters worldwide. The studio shipped 26 million copies to stores, a Columbia TriStar exec told Variety, so the movie is on track to beat the all-time video sales record of 32 million set by ”The Lion King” in the pre-DVD era. In fact, it may be that the only one who can stop Spidey’s momentum is a green guy with pointy ears. No, not the Green Goblin — it’s Yoda, whose star turn in ”Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” comes to video on Nov. 12.