Movin' Out C+ type Stage

Billy Joel’s passionate, at times sappy, songs are the basis of Movin’ Out, a new Twyla Tharp- directed Broadway musical. The ”cast” album rests completely on the talents of singer/pianist/Broadway newcomer Michael Cavanaugh (the other performers are dancers), who squarely churns out the Long Island guy’s hits, from an affecting ”She’s Got a Way” to a cheesy ”Pressure.” Backup vocals and a brass-heavy 10-piece band add a show-tuney gloss to the material’s rock edges, but separated from the show, this feels like a karaoke album.