Liberty Stands Still C- type Movie

As the unfortunately named Liberty — a gun manufacturer’s wife being held hostage by an unseen sniper (Snipes) — Fiorentino spends most of her time chained to a bomb-rigged hot-dog cart. But even with its stationary heroine, the movie almost makes it as a reasonably kinetic thriller, cutting away to SWAT teams, CIA assassins, and other diversions. Where it grinds gears is in the stretches of strained dialogue between captive and captor, who trade taunts, debate the right to bear arms, and worse, bare their souls. Liberty may stand still, but she never shuts up.