JONAH -- A VEGGIETALES MOVIE

By Bruce Fretts
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:01 AM EDT

Regardless of your religious persuasion (or lack thereof), you’ve gotta admit it’s a hell of a story: The Hebrew prophet Jonah disobeys God and gets swallowed by a whale, then is spit back out after he promises to spread the Word. The first feature inspired by the mega-selling kiddie-video series, Jonah transplants the parable to the vegetable kingdom, recasting the lead character as an asparagus (voiced by VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer). Bouncy animation and catchy songs keep the film from tasting too much like spinach. Aside from a few niblets of wit (the whale-attack sequence plays like a parody of Jaws), parents may find it all a bit corny, but their sprouts will no doubt gobble it up.

