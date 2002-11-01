EIGHT LEGGED FREAKS

By Dalton Ross
Eight Legged Freaks

The thing about a schlocky sci-fi flick like Eight Legged Freaks is that it doesn’t really matter how paper-thin the plot is, that it stars professional cheeseball Arquette, or that babe Kari Wuhrer is actually supposed to pass as the single-mom town sheriff. When it gets right down to it, what’s important is that the mutant spiders better look cool. And I’m here to tell you, people: The mutant spiders do not look cool.

