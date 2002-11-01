Comedian B type Movie genre Documentary

Emerging from his ”retirement,” Jerry Seinfeld decided to get back to his roots by hammering out an entirely new monologue via unannounced appearances at local comedy clubs. We see him anxiously working to memorize his routine in a hotel room, schmoozing with Leno and Cosby, and, mostly, meditating on the Zen alchemy of the Joke. The thrust of the movie is that even for Jerry, the quintessential scientist of stand-up, comedy is very, very hard to do. By the end, you’re closer to knowing why.