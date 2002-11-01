Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Chris Rock: Bring the Pain
Redd Foxx. Steve Martin. Richard Pryor. Album covers featuring the most important comedic voices of the last 40 years appear by way of prelude to Chris Rock’s groundbreaking, star-making 1996 routine, Chris Rock: Bring the Pain. It’s fitting: By the time Rock, who won a well-deserved writing Emmy for this HBO special, is done hammering away at such diverse targets as Marion Barry, white-on-black racism, black-on-black racism, prison rape, and a wide range of universal themes (On commitment: ”Wanna cheat. Can’t cheat!”) he’s joined the canon. A classic.
