THE CHART
GOTTA HAVE FAITH
Speaking of blubbering all the way to the bank, Faith Hill debuted with 472,000 in album sales — a real five-hankie debut. That’s a far Cry better than the mere 242,000 that Breathe busted out of the box with in 1999. And far be it from us to call it a comeback, but LL Cool J sold a good number of 10 copies — that is, 154,000 copies of 10 — to enter at No. 2. R&B crooners commandeered the No. 9 and 10 slots, with Gerald Levert’s The G Spot stimulating 75,000 buyers and Dave Hollister’s grammarian-baiting Things in the Game Done Changed doing 71,000. At No. 12, Fleetwood Mac got an early start on the holiday retrospective rush with a 65,000-unit bow for their best-of.
POP ALBUMS
WEEKS ON CHART LAST WEEK
1 — FAITH HILL Cry, Warner Bros. 1 2 — LL COOL J 10, Def Jam 1 3 1 ELVIS PRESLEY 30 #1 Hits, RCA 4 4 3 ROLLING STONES Forty Licks, Virgin 3 5 4 AVRIL LAVIGNE Let Go, Arista 20 6 6 DIXIE CHICKS Home, Open Wide/Monument/Columbia 8 7 7 EMINEM The Eminem Show, Aftermath/Interscope 22 8 5 NELLY Nellyville, Universal 17 9 — GERALD LEVERT The G Spot, Elektra 1 10 — DAVE HOLLISTER Things in the Game Done Changed, Motown 1 11 12 NORAH JONES Come Away With Me, Blue Note 34 12 — FLEETWOOD MAC The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac, Reprise 1 13 2 BON JOVI Bounce, Island 2 14 8 XZIBIT Man Vs Machine, Columbia 3 15 10 VARIOUS ARTISTS American Idol: Greatest Moments, RCA 3
(C)2002 BPI COMMUNICATIONS INC./SOUNDSCAN INC. USED WITH PERMISSION FROM BILLBOARD, NOV. 2, 2002.
