Speaking of blubbering all the way to the bank, Faith Hill debuted with 472,000 in album sales — a real five-hankie debut. That’s a far Cry better than the mere 242,000 that Breathe busted out of the box with in 1999. And far be it from us to call it a comeback, but LL Cool J sold a good number of 10 copies — that is, 154,000 copies of 10 — to enter at No. 2. R&B crooners commandeered the No. 9 and 10 slots, with Gerald Levert’s The G Spot stimulating 75,000 buyers and Dave Hollister’s grammarian-baiting Things in the Game Done Changed doing 71,000. At No. 12, Fleetwood Mac got an early start on the holiday retrospective rush with a 65,000-unit bow for their best-of.