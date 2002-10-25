Sunshine Hit Me

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

Sunshine Hit Me

B+
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

An alpha version of the Beta Band, U.K.’s Bees shape stoner-friendly, down-tempo grooves into warm, fuzzy pop that’s memorable as well as palpable. They have a taste for vintage forms (American soul, Jamaican rocksteady) and a remarkable ear for period detail (check the ’60s Kings-ton organ grind on ”No Trophy”). Left-field hit: a sparkling cover of ”A Minha Menina,” a doo-wop/R&B nugget by Sao Paulo rock legends Os Mutantes.

Sunshine Hit Me

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com