Sunshine Hit Me

An alpha version of the Beta Band, U.K.’s Bees shape stoner-friendly, down-tempo grooves into warm, fuzzy pop that’s memorable as well as palpable. They have a taste for vintage forms (American soul, Jamaican rocksteady) and a remarkable ear for period detail (check the ’60s Kings-ton organ grind on ”No Trophy”). Left-field hit: a sparkling cover of ”A Minha Menina,” a doo-wop/R&B nugget by Sao Paulo rock legends Os Mutantes.
