Slanted and Enchanted: Luxe & Reduxe A type Music

Released seven months after Nevermind, Pavement’s first album never came close to having the same cultural impact. But while Nirvana ruled the moment, Pavement’s tiny audience always suspected their resolutely un-”important” favorites had created the true classic. Ten years and many soulless clones later, it’s Nevermind that sounds a little dated. S&E, on the other hand, is as fresh as next week’s sushi. Reissued in a two-disc set with B sides, outtakes, and live performances, it remains a masterpiece of contradictions — knowing innocence, accomplished amateurism — rarely matched before or since. Album: A Bonus material: B+