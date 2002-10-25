Mr. Strangelove: A Biography of Peter Sellers C type Book genre Nonfiction,

Stanley Kubrick on Peter Sellers: ”There is no such person.” Sellers on Sellers, take one: ”I don’t know who Peter Sellers is.” Sellers on Sellers, take two: ”There is no me. I do not exist.” His career spanned 30 years, twice that many movies, and 10 times that many impersonations, but Sellers’ blankly genius work in Dr. Strangelove or Being There suggests that writing a biography on Mona Lisa would have been easier. As adroitly as Inspector Clouseau in the nudist-colony sequence of A Shot in the Dark, Sellers skates through Sikov’s accounting without showing any private parts.