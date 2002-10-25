Ignorance B+ type Book genre Fiction

Admirers of Kundera’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being will be forgiven for a sense of deja vu when they read the Czech-born master’s latest tiny offering, a familiar blend of philosophy about displacement and memory wedded to a plot about emigres returning to post-Communist Czechoslovakia, and topped with good old Eurosex, replete with phrases like ”powerful thighs” and ”magnificently rounded buttocks.” While we’ve mapped these particular hillocks and crevices before with the author, the brilliance of his sidetrack musings still makes for engaging reading — though the plot is so slight that Ignorance feels less like a novel than a book of essays sporadically interrupted by a narrative.