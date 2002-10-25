HEROINE OF HELL

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:06 AM EDT

Heroine of Hell

You watch in disbelief: Yes, that is Catherine Keener painting terrible faux-Hieronymus Bosch canvases, playing with a cockroach, getting tangled up in an utterly incoherent murder plot, and cleaning a toilet after taking a housekeeping job for reasons Stephen Hawking couldn’t explain. One deeply suspects that Nietzchka Keene — who wrote and directed this 1996 low-budget catastrophe — called in a favor from Keener and her husband (Mulroney, in a near cameo). A very big favor.

