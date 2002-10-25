BELOW
Below
type
Movie
In this handsome, haunting submarine thriller, the usual perils of deep-sea maneuvers are heightened by psychic unraveling, as the men of the USS Tiger Shark, lurking in the mid-Atlantic looking for German U-boats during World War II, lose their grip on what’s real and what’s hallucination. The cool thing about this B-plus-quality B movie, directed by David Twohy with the same great eye for eerie understatement that he brought to Pitch Black, is that nothing is certain, and every camera shot looks good. Bruce Greenwood is commanding as the lieutenant who takes over after the suspicious death of the boat’s captain.
