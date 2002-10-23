Nicole Kidman will star in ''Stepford Wives'' remake

Gary Susman
October 23, 2002 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Stepford Wives (Movie - 2004)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
93 minutes
Wide Release Date
06/11/04
performer
Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, Glenn Close, Bette Midler, Christopher Walken
director
Frank Oz
distributor
Paramount Pictures
author
Paul Rudnick
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Comedy

Glamorous Nicole Kidman just wants to settle down and be a suburban housewife. Unfortunately, the place she’s chosen to do it is Stepford, Conn. Variety reports that she’s starring in Paramount’s remake of 1975’s ”The Stepford Wives,” taking the Katharine Ross role of the heroine who investigates the mysteriously cheery and robotic submissiveness of her fellow housewives.

While the previous adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel was a horror thriller, this one will be played for campy black comedy. It’s being scripted by Paul Rudnick (”In & Out,” ”Addams Family Values”) and directed by Frank Oz (”The Score,” ”Bowfinger”) as an effects-driven farce.

The film is expected to shoot early next year, after Kidman finishes making ”Birth,” a reincarnation thriller directed by Jonathan Glazer (”Sexy Beast”). Plus, her ”Stepford” role should be good practice for a similar comic role on her to-do list, another smart suburban housewife living in a world of pre-feminist husbands. That would be Samantha Stevens in Columbia’s planned screen adaptation of the ’60s sitcom ”Bewitched.”

