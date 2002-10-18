WINDTALKERS

By Marc Bernardin
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

Windtalkers

B-
  • Movie
Finally, John Woo got to direct a movie in which hundreds, nay, thousands of men point guns at each other! There’s also lots of Woo’s trademark ham-fisted male bonding, as Nicolas Cage’s grizzled Marine learns to love (the in-the-trenches variety, naturally) the Navajo linguist (a poignantly earnest Adam Beach) he’s assigned to protect — and if necessary, eliminate. That Native Americans played such a vital role in the Allied victory in WWII is as interesting a racio-historical nugget as the black experience in the Civil War. But this is no ”Glory”; Woo is too interested in the overorchestration of both emotion and explosion to give the drama the air it needs.

