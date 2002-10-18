Read & Burn 01; Read & Burn 02

By Rob Brunner
Read & Burn 01

B+
This pair of mail-order-only EPs has been hailed as a return to the art-punk sound of Wire’s revered 1977 debut, Pink Flag, and sure enough, Bruce Gilbert’s familiar metallic guitar clang and Colin Newman’s distinctive vocal snarl are in full effect. It’s a still-thrilling combo, even if these new songs lack the tuneful pop smarts that made Flag tracks like ”Field Day for the Sundays” classics. Both:

