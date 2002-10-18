Image zoom

Power in Numbers B- type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

On their 2000 debut, ”Quality Control,” Jurassic 5 won over the indie-hop hordes with joyful rapped harmonies and scratch-happy beats. With their follow-up, Power in Numbers, the sextet (go figure) drop their irrepressibly sunny disposition for a more sour puss. On ”One of Them,” guest JuJu (from the Beatnuts) lambastes a ”homo”; on ”If You Only Knew,” J5 defensively tell critics ready to lump them in with the hippie-hop backpacker crowd, ”Don’t mistake us for some corny-ass crew.” Bad rap is no way to repair a bad rep.