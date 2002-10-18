OK Go
OK Go
B+
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
Chicago quintet OK Go will make pure-pop fans misty-eyed for that all-too-brief early-’90s era when bands like Jellyfish and Grays fused clever songcraft with elaborate depth-of-field arrangements. On their self-titled debut’s ”Get Over It” and ”You’re So Damn Hot,” the guitars crunch like thunderclaps, and the band’s harmonies make the little neck hairs stand on end. Leader Damian Kulash Jr. is an unrepentant skirt-chaser, but at least his smart lyrics provide him with clever come-ons.
OK Go
|type
|
Comments