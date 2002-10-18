THE LAST GIRLS

By Rebecca Ascher-Walsh
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:43 AM EDT

The Last Girls

B-
type
  • Book
genre

Episode Recaps

Without question, the title and the plot — Southern college schoolmates gather 35 years after they’ve last seen each other to scatter a friend’s ashes — are deeply and cloyingly icky. And who, in this day and age, would call a woman in her 50s a girl, without a deep sense of irony? There sure ain’t no irony here (this is about proper Southern women, after all, each quietly unhappy in her own quiet, unhappy way) but Smith redeems herself by painting thoughtful portraits of women who are far more interesting than the chiffon-thin plot.

The Last Girls

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com