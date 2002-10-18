Keep the River on Your Right: A Modern Cannibal Tale A- type Movie genre Documentary

Sitting atop Machu Picchu nearly half a century after he disappeared into the Amazonian forest of Peru and befriended a cannibalistic tribe, Tobias Schneebaum bites into a passion fruit with obvious delight. The moment would be wink-wink ironic if ”River” stopped at sensational rehash (omigod, this guy ate people!). Rather, the film, which follows the anthropologist as he revisits the tribe, winds up being a meditation on the ageless search for what Schneebaum can ultimately only call ”inner peace.”