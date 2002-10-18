''Die Another Day''
Die Another Day
B+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Maddy’s latest, ”Die Another Day,” from the soundtrack to the upcoming James Bond flick, plays like a trippy self-homage. The whirling tune evokes the stabbing strings of ”Papa Don’t Preach,” the hiccuping electro of ”Music,” and the flirty vocal yearning of ”Everybody.” The pastiche of jutting sounds, crafted by Mirwais, gives it a dance-floor urgency. And though the lyrics say ”I’m gonna destroy my ego,” the track begs to differ.
Die Another Day
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments