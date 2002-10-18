BARBIE AS RAPUNZEL
Barbie as Rapunzel
B-
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
I guess Barbie as Ruth Bader Ginsburg just doesn’t have the same ring, and what a waste it would be of all that flowing blond hair. Turns out the locks aren’t so important in Rapunzel’s latest incarnation. It’s Barbie’s magic paintbrush that frees her from the wicked Gothel (Huston), allowing her imagination to paint exactly where she wants to go, and — in the best stroke in the computer-animated film — creating the confection of a gown in which she finally gets her prince.
Barbie as Rapunzel
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments