AMERICAN GROUND: UNBUILDING THE WORLD TRADE CENTER
Episode Recaps
In the North Tower’s last seconds, Pasquale Buzzelli huddled in a 22nd-floor stair landing. ”For an instant the walls folded onto his head and arms and he felt pressure, but then the structure disintegrated beneath him, and he thought, ‘I’m going,’ and began to fall.” Langewiesche writes peerlessly: He’s this good and he’s not even on topic here, since his subject is cleanup, not collapse. The sole journalist offered open access to Ground Zero, Langewiesche exposes ”an unscripted experiment in American life” as burdened city workers improvise an unfathomable recovery effort. He does them justice in all but form, as the book’s three chapters, which appeared serially in The Atlantic Monthly, undulate instead of build.
American Ground: Unbuilding the World Trade Center
|type
|
|genre
|author
|publisher
Comments