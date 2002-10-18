Always Let Me Go: Live in Tokyo

By Steve Futterman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT

A-
Pianist Jarrett may have more clout than the average jazz musician, but releasing 2 hours and 17 minutes of free improvisation is still a pretty fearless move. With his longtime associates — bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Jack DeJohnette — Jarrett weaves a tapestry of sound that rewards a vigilant listener with passages of lyrical beauty and dramatic group interplay. Daunting on the surface, the two-disc Tokyo reveals its pleasures quickly.

