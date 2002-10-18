Always Let Me Go: Live in Tokyo
Always Let Me Go: Live in Tokyo
A-
type
- Music
Pianist Jarrett may have more clout than the average jazz musician, but releasing 2 hours and 17 minutes of free improvisation is still a pretty fearless move. With his longtime associates — bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Jack DeJohnette — Jarrett weaves a tapestry of sound that rewards a vigilant listener with passages of lyrical beauty and dramatic group interplay. Daunting on the surface, the two-disc Tokyo reveals its pleasures quickly.
Episode Recaps
Always Let Me Go: Live in Tokyo
|type
|
Comments