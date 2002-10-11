I MAY BE WRONG BUT I DOUBT IT
The 11-time NBA All-Star known as the Round Mound of Rebound is variously beloved and berated by sports fans for his mastery of the controversial quote and the unorthodox sound bite. Thus, it is jarring to find his name attached to a volume of sub-Larry King pensees. On Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki: ”That kid can play.” On Ted Williams: ”Ted Williams was simply a very good guy.” On racial justice: ”Fighting prejudice is hard.” On reality TV: ”Take that Fox Celebrity Boxing. How sad was that? I only watched to see Manute Bol.”
