Who's Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand Up Guy A- type Book genre Memoir,

Nonfiction

”That poor son-of-a-bitch ain’t ever gonna be the most famous guy from Hoboken,” Frank Sinatra allegedly once said of ”Joey Pants” (Joe Pantoliano), who’s nevertheless made a name for himself with roles in ”Memento” and ”The Sopranos.” Not that you’ll read much about his acting career in Who’s Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand-Up Guy. Instead, the memoir recounts his rough-and-tumble New Jersey upbringing by a ”bona fide threesome”: Mary ”Mariacella” Centrella (whom he still calls ”Mommy”), a ”part-time bookie, full-time seamstress, and interminable gambler”; Dominique ”Monk” Pantoliano, her husband and ”personal and portable punching bag”; and Mary’s third cousin, Florio ”Florie” Isabella, a Genovese crime-family associate and ”the sweetest wiseguy I ever knew.” ”Who’s Sorry Now” makes you wish he’d write as frank a book about Hollywood as he has about Hoboken.