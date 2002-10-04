Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures B type Book genre Coffee Table,

Nonfiction

Turn the pages and his hair disappears, his beard blooms, his frame expands. As the filmography builds, his glib, goofy face turns generally steelier and more opaque. Christiane Kubrick’s chronological ”family album of photographs” is a telling mini-biography of her late director husband. Kubrick had a reputation for aloof intensity, and it’s illuminated here by the contrast between Paths of Glory’s young gawky upstart and Eyes Wide Shut’s old mad genius. How did one man become the other? Christiane’s captions keep quiet.