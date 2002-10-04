Spirited Away A type Movie genre Animated,

Foreign Language

Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s sublime, fluid masterpiece about a 10-year-old girl lost in a shadowy amusement park for the spirits is a triumph of psychological depth and artistic brilliance offered as the magical adventures of one skinny girl. If the words ”Walt Disney Studios Presents” (and warm-pitched, English-language dubbing by American actors including Suzanne Pleshette and David Ogden Stiers) bring more viewers to this marvel — as resplendent as any in the great Disney repertory — the gods and spirits of animated cinema will smile.