KOYAANISQATSI; POWAQQATSI

Koyaanisqatsi B+ type Movie genre Documentary

Forget those film scholars who praise inaccessible art pictures simply for being important. The canon of Godfrey Reggio — Koyaanisqatsi, whose Hopi title means ”life out of balance,” and its sequel, Powaqqatsi, or ”life in transformation” — has long borne that label, thus deterring mainstream viewers from movies as accessible as they are painterly. So why dare waste our time? Reggio’s landmark films may lack narrative or dialogue, but, relying on cinematic trickery and Philip Glass’ animate scores, their assorted glimpses of global life offer a simple commentary on how technology affects and reflects the contemporary world. Besides, they’re darn cool to look at. Released to coincide with the premiere of a third installment, Naqoyqatsi (”life as war,” coming to theaters Oct. 18), each disc sports a 20-minute featurette in which Reggio and Glass reveal not only how they went about making the picture but what their goals were. Now that’s important. Koyaanisqatsi: A Powaqqatsi: B+