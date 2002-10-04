The Game of Love C type Music

If you thought Carlos Santana would use his comeback as a bargaining chip to go cosmic and experimental, think again. The formula he employed on ”Smooth” is back: cocktail Latin groove, trendy guest, innocuous love song, and requisite guitar solo to distinguish the single from the others. Branch, who comes off as a less showy Christina Aguilera, is a marketer’s dream but not necessarily a music lover’s.