With today’s DVDs containing more and more behind-the-scenes features, it’s fitting that we have our first four-disc set in which the actual film itself (”Stolen Summer”) is almost inconsequential. This time, the making of the movie, courtesy of the 12-part HBO series Project Greenlight, is what’s so absorbing. Whether you’re watching first-time director Pete Jones getting schooled in filmmaking 101, tentative coproducer Jeff Balis being fired on camera, or big boss man Chris Moore simply yelling at everything that moves, you’re witnessing Hollywood at its most inept…and entertaining.